Phoenix police investigating officer-involved shooting near the Arizona Grand Resort and Spa

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Phoenix police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred early Tuesday morning.
Police say the shooting occurred near Interstate 10 and Baseline Road just after midnight.
According to Phoenix Police Sergeant Ann Justus, there are no injuries to officers and one suspect has been injured.
No further information has been released.
This is the second officer-involved shooting involving the Phoenix Police Department in 2021.
Stay tuned to Arizona’s Family for the latest on this breaking news story.