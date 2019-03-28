PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in west Phoenix early Thursday morning.
Police say the shooting occurred near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road.
[MAP: 2019 officer-involved shootings in Arizona]
The scene is still very active, according to police. However, they did say a "subject is down" and no officers were injured.
Officers are still in the area searching for possible additional suspects.
Police had 47th Avenue temporarily closed between Campbell to Highland avenues.
The investigation is ongoing.
No further information was released.
