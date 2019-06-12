PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Police Department is investigating after they received allegations of misconduct while two people were taken into custody for a shoplifting incident.
They were provided video on June 11 of an officer taking two people into custody while investigating a theft near 32nd and Roosevelt streets.
[VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED: Phoenix police officers under investigation for alleged misconduct]
Police said it involved a man and woman with two small children and occurred after officers stopped the suspect vehicle a short distance from the scene of the shoplifting.
"The Phoenix Police Department takes all allegations of misconduct seriously and for this reason, this incident is currently being investigated by the Professional Standards Bureau," said the Phoenix Police Department in a Facebook post.
The family is planning a press conference for Thursday at 11 a.m. outside of the Phoenix City Hall to address the allegations.
