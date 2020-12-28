PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating after an armed woman was shot by officers early Monday morning.
Sgt. Maggie Cox said two officers were on an unrelated traffic stop near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road just after midnight when they heard shots fired. The officers went to the area where they heard the gunshots and found a woman.
The officers made contact with the woman and tried to figure out whether she was armed. Cox said during their conversation, the woman became non-compliant. The officers saw that the woman had something on her waistband and gave her verbal commands. Cox said she wouldn't comply and made suicidal statements. Cox said that's when "officers perceived a threat" and fired their weapons.
She was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition. Cox said a gun was found at the scene. The two officers involved were not hurt and have three and four years experience. Investigators are still reviewing body-worn camera and interviewing the officers involved.
Cox said the area of 27th Avenue and Indian School Road will be blocked off for several hours while police continue their investigation.
No names have been released.
This is the 54th officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County this year.