PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating three separate deadly hit-and-run crashes that all occurred in Phoenix on Easter Sunday. A suspect has been arrested in one of the crashes, but police are still searching for the drivers involved in the other two.
Sunday - 8 p.m.
The first crash happened in north Phoenix just before 8 p.m. near Cave Creek and Sahuaro roads. Sgt. Maggie Cox with the Phoenix Police Department said 53-year-old Jackie Peloguin was crossing Cave Creek Road when she was hit by a car that was going north. Peloguin was taken to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead. The driver took off from the crash.
The car, a white 2006 Acura sedan, was found abandoned near 20th Street and Greenway Parkway. Cox said a witness called 911 to report the crash and officers were able to track down the suspected driver, 43-year-old Melissa Truax, at her home. Truax was taken into custody and booked into jail for leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in death.
Sunday -- 9:30 p.m.
The second deadly hit-and-run crash of the same night happened at about 9:30 p.m. near 32nd Street and McDowell Road. Cox said a man and woman, both 43 years old were crossing the street in a crosswalk when they were both hit by a silver Dodge Nitro SUV that was going westbound. The SUV took off from the crash. The man, later identified as Leroy Romero, was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was treated for minor injuries. Police are still searching for the suspect in this crash.
Sunday -- 11:20 p.m.
The third deadly hit-and-run crash of Easter Sunday happened in central Phoenix at 7th Street and Camelback Road around 11:20 p.m. Cox said a 55-year-old man was crossing the street midblock when he was hit by a silver vehicle. The driver did not stay at the crash. The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released. Police are still searching for the suspect in the silver vehicle.
If you have any information, please call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446).