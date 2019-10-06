PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A suspect has died after being taken into custody on Sunday morning, police reported.
Around 5:50 a.m., Phoenix police said officers were called out to a fight inside of a Circle K at 51st Avenue and McDowell Road.
Police say when they arrived at the scene they found a 49-year-old man acting "erratically, paranoid, impaired." They said the suspect was in Circle K pushing customer and making paranoid statements.
Authorities additionally reported that the suspect actually locked the Circle K door at one point, trapping customers and staff inside.
The Circle K customers were able to escape unharmed, police reported.
Officers then took him into custody as he continued to resist, police said.
While the suspect was in the patrol car, police said he kept hitting his head against the inside of the car. Phoenix Fire Department was called out to assist due to the suspects behavior.
The suspect became unresponsive as Phoenix fire evaluated him.
Phoenix fire took the suspect to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The officers involved in this incident also had activated body cameras on.
There is currently no further information on this incident. The investigation is still underway.
