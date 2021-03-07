PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police have identified the woman accused in the shooting death of her boyfriend late Saturday night.
According to Sgt. Ann Justus, the suspect is 23-year-old Maureen Wahl.
Police say officers responded to the area of just before 10 p.m. Saturday for reports of a shooting. When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot. Justus said he was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's name has not been released. Justus says Wahl was at the scene when police arrived. Police say investigators developed probable cause to arrest her on a homicide charge.
No details on what led up to the shooting have been released. An investigation is underway.