PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Police have identified a man killed in an early morning shooting in Phoenix as 32-year-old Michael Montanarella.
The shooting happened at about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday just north of 28th Street and Greenway Road.
Sgt. Maggie Cox of the Phoenix Police Department says the suspect called 911 and reported he was involved in a shooting. Cox says the suspect told police that Montanarella had attacked him prior to the shooting.
Montanarella was taken to the hospital but was later pronounced dead.
The 40-year-old suspect was interviewed by detectives. Based on evidence at scene and interview, police say the case will be submitted for review. Police have not identified the suspect.