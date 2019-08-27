PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Phoenix on Tuesday night.
The Phoenix Police Department says officers responded to a call of shots fired in the area of 36th Street and Palm Lane, which is north of McDowell Road.
Officers went to the location and found the home where shots were reportedly being fired into the air.
Detective Luis Samudio of the Phoenix Police Department says when the officers knocked on the door, the suspect, now identified as Anastacio Pasqual Pacheco, opened the door, holding a long rifle in his hand.
Police say the officer immediately gave commands to Pacheco, but that Pacheco then raised the rifle in the direction of officers.
That's when "the officer fired his weapon through the metal screen door to end the threat," said Det. Samudio.
Pacheco was not directly struck, but he did drop the weapon and began to comply with officers’ commands.
Police say Pacheco sustained non-life-threatening injuries which appeared to be from metal fragments.
He was transported to the hospital for treatment before being booked into jail.
Pacheco was booked for aggravated assault on police, a class 2 felony; prohibited possessor of a firearm, a class 4 felony; and discharging of a firearm within city limits, a class 6 felony.
No officers were hurt.