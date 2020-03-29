PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix police commander was killed and two officers were hurt in a shooting Sunday night at a home near 43rd Avenue and Pinnacle Peak Road. Phoenix police confirm Cmdr. Greg Carnicle was shot and killed in the line of duty.
According to Sgt. Mercedes Fortune of the Phoenix Police Department, it started Sunday evening when several roommates at the home got into an argument. The situation escalated and the roommates called police at about 7 p.m. to remove one of the roommates who reportedly was acting strange and erratic. The Phoenix Police Department identified the man Monday as Jacob Emry McIlveen. The 22-year-old was shot by another officer and pronounced dead at the scene.
Carnicle and two of his officers, Marissa Dowhan and Alicia Hubert, were dispatched to the home. Fortune said that McIlveen was complying at first and there was no sign of any problem until McIlveen "slammed the front door on the officers," according to police.
The family of Greg Carnicle released the following statement to the community:
There are literally no words that can properly convey the incredible man our husband and father was. He was a selfless man who was always there for a neighbor, a friend, his brothers in blue, but mostly his family. He dedicated his life to serve, protect, provide for, and love us. He was truly our hero and always will be. He touched many lives and many hearts have now been broken. We are beyond thankful for our community. We appreciate the outpouring of kind words and we hear your prayers. We know he will live on through the character and love he built in our family. We are strong because of him and we will do our best to live to the fullest to honor him.
If you would like to make a donation to help the Carnicle family, click here. There is also a Chick-Fil-A fundraiser for the family on Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Deer Valley Chick-Fil-A. 100% of the donations will benefit the Carnicle Family.
Additional officers responded to the scene and were able to get into the house. That's when McIlveen started to get erratic again and told the officers he wouldn't leave. Carnicle, Dowhan and Hubert were standing on the stairs when McIlveen opened the door and opened fire, according to police. Carnicle did was pronounced dead at the hospital. Dowhan and Hubert are expected to recover from their injuries.
Arizona's Family watched as tactical units descended onto the neighborhood shortly after the shooting. Sources told Arizona's Family that McIlveen had fired multiple shots at the police drone flying over the area.
Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams spoke Sunday night about her colleague and friend, Commander Carnicle. He is a 31-year veteran of the Phoenix Police Department. Williams said she had known him for 30 years and worked with him at the Maryvale Precinct. "Phoenix lost a true hero- - and that person is Greg Carnicle," she said,
Carnicle is survived by his wife and four adult children. He was just months from retiring.
Dowhan, 23, has been with the Phoenix Police Department for three years. Hubert, 22, has been with the department for nearly two years.
We’ve received notice that three @PhoenixPolice officers were injured in a shooting this evening. Our thoughts are with the loved ones of these officers and the entire Phoenix Police Department. Please keep these individuals in your thoughts.— Mayor Kate Gallego (@MayorGallego) March 30, 2020
I have no exact details on the condition of the 3 @PhoenixPolice officers who were shot tonight. My heart is with the families of the wounded and the women and men of the Departmet. Pray for @PhxPDChief Jeri Williams and her team. Godspeed— Col. Frank Milstead (@frank_milstead) March 30, 2020
Please take a moment to pray hard for the 3 @PhoenixPolice Officers seriously injured in a shooting tonight in north Phoenix.— Greg Stanton (@gregstantonaz) March 30, 2020