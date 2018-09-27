PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities have identified a pedestrian who died in west Phoenix after being struck by a semi-truck last week.
Phoenix police say the victim was 58-year-old Lee John Boatman.
The incident occurred on Sept. 20 near Van Buren Street and 35th Avenue.
Police say the driver of a semi-truck with a flatbed trailer was making a right turn when the rear wheels of the trailer went up onto the sidewalk.
That led to a collision with a man who was on the sidewalk.
Police say Boatman died at the scene.
They say the 30-year-old driver remained at the scene and he showed no signs of impairment.
Police say charges still are pending against the driver, whose name hasn’t been released.
