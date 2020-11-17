PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after a suspected impaired driver crashed into his car in Phoenix.
Phoenix police said officers responded to a crash at 69th Avenue and McDowell Road at 9:30 p.m. on Monday.
As officers were investigating the scene, they learned a driver in a Ford F-150 was travelling westbound on McDowell Road and collided a minivan that was turning left onto McDowell Road.
The driver of the minivan was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead. Sgt. Ann Justus of the Phoenix Police Department on Wednesday identified him as 43-year-old Jesus Alejo Lopez. The driver of the F-150 was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
According to police, officers believe impairment and speed from the driver of the F-150 could be contributing factors in this crash.
Editor's Note: Phoenix police originally released a name of the person killed in the crash, but later announced the name of the individual was not correct. They released the correct identity Wednesday morning.