PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police shot and killed a home invasion suspect Wednesday morning near Seventh Street and Northern Avenue.
According to Sgt. Armando Carbajal, the suspect, now identified as 47-year-old Michael Joe Jolls, matched the description of a suspect in a home invasion from earlier Wednesday morning at about 4 a.m. near Seventh Avenue and Camelback Road.
Carbajal said Jolls forced entry into a home, stole the resident's car, and then left. No one was injured in that incident.
Phoenix police were on the lookout for Jolls. Later, they spotted a man they believe matched his description.
Officers attempted to stop Jolls just before 10 a.m. near Seventh Street and Northern Avenue.
That's when Jolls pointed a handgun at officers, Carbajal said.
According to police, "the officer fired his duty rifle at the suspect. At that time, two police sergeants arrived and observed the suspect pointing a handgun in the direction of an officer and citizens at a nearby bus stop and both sergeants fired their duty rifles at the suspect, striking him and ending the threat."
Jolls was struck and pronounced dead on scene.
There were no injuries to officers.
The officers involved in the shooting have been identified as:
Officer #1: Phoenix Police Sergeant, Male, 37 years old, 13 years of service
Officer #2: Phoenix Police Sergeant, Male, 48 years old, 24 years of service
Officer #3: Phoenix Police Officer, Male, 41 years old, 18 years of service
(10) comments
THANK YOU officers for the heroic things you do everyday to help keep US safe!! You are greatly appreciated. I'm very pleased to see no officers were harmed. Back the blue.
Need much more good news like this on a daily basis.
Its called a Home Invasion when the people are at home when they ate invaded! I would imagine it IS scary. Saved a lot of taxpayers on a trial. Thank you officers.
Since we did we start calling a "Burglary" a home invasion ?? I think that term is another one of those liberal media scare tactics.
Great work officer! Another scumbag gone.
Thank you PPD for keeping us safe from these people. Sorry you had to shoot him. I feel bad for the officers having to take a life to protect themselves and us, not so much for the criminal. I wonder if this guy is a gang member. Too bad the media never reports it when even when they know. It would freak people out to know how many crimes are committed by gangs around here, especially MS-13
Lol MS isn’t in PHX. You tried though
Actually, we should be lolling at you. Denying the existence of a criminal element, will not make it "not real". YOU tried though.
"no injuries to officers." That's what we like to hear. Police officer 0 bad guy 1
Home invaders and burglars who steal from productive people when they are at work are the lowest form of subhuman. Thank you for taking out the trash and saving taxpayer money Phoenix PD!
