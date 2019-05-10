PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Representatives from the Phoenix Police Department are hosting a fundraiser Friday to support one of their own who is battling cancer.
Officer Steve Fluty thought he was going in for a routine eye exam in July of 2018, but his optometrist noticed something that wasn't right.
The 22-year veteran was having surgery in an attempt to remove a level 4 glioblastoma from the right side of his brain just two days later.
Glioblastoma is an aggressive type of cancer that can occur in the brain or spinal cord and is the same cancer that took the life of Arizona Sen. John McCain.
Now, the Phoenix Police Department hopes to help support him and his family while they endure difficult medical expenses.
The Phoenix Police Department will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner during the fundraiser on May 10 from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Desert Horizon Precinct near 56th Street and Greenway Road,
Donations can also be made online at pleacharities.org with a memo of Steve Fluty.
