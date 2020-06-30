PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police held a memorial for fallen Commander Greg Carnicle today at Christ's Church of the Valley.

Carnicle was shot and killed in the line of duty in March while he and two other officers were responding to a call about a fight between roommates at a home in north Phoenix. The suspect, later identified as 22-year-old Jacob Emry McIlveen, opened fire on the two officers and Cmdr. Greg Carnicle while they were trying to break up the fight. McIlveen was shot by another officer and pronounced dead at the scene. Carnicle died at the hospital. The two other officers, Marissa Dowhan and Alicia Hubert were also shot but have since recovered.

A religious funeral was held back in April, but Phoenix police say this memorial will be a ceremony with full honors to commemorate a true hero who was killed in the line of duty. The memorial will have honor guard ceremonies, riderless horse, missing man formation, 21-gun salute and the last call. The ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. at Christ's Church of the Valley (CCV) near 67th Avenue and Happy Valley Road.

Community honors fallen Phoenix Police Commander Greg Carnicle Commander Greg Carnicle was a 31-year veteran of the Phoenix Police Department. He was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather.

Due to limitations at the cemetery, only family members were allowed at that location, however the traditional honors usually reserved for that part of the service will instead be done on the grounds of CCV. This will happen immediately following the funeral before the Commander’s remains are taken to the cemetery.