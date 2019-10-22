PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams says she has fired a police officer involved in a May shoplifting call, which ended up in a videotaped confrontation that went viral.
[GRAPHIC RAW VIDEO: Citizens record on cellphones alleged Phoenix police misconduct]
Williams addressed the media and the public Tuesday about the internal investigation into the incident.
[RAW VIDEO: Phoenix police announce the firing of two officers]
On May 27, Dravon Ames and Iesha Harper, who was five months pregnant at the time, didn't realize their 4-year-old had taken a doll from the Family Dollar Store at 36th Street and McDowell Road until they were in the car.
The family claims an officer went up to Ames, pointed a gun at him and said, "I'm going to put a cap in your (expletive)." The officer also said, "I'm gonna shoot you in your (expletive) face," the family says.
[RELATED: Phoenix police investigating after officers accused of misconduct]
Their 4-year-old and their 1-year-old children were in the back seat of the car.
The family claims the officer pulled Ames out of the car, kicked him in the right leg, punched him in the back, and pointed a gun at the mother and children inside.
The video of the incident went viral and drew national attention, and the family filed a notice of claim, which is a precursor to a lawsuit.
[EXPLICIT: Notice of claim filed against Phoenix PD]
Chief Williams said both of the officers involved were sent to the disciplinary review board.
One officer received a written reprimand.
But Williams says she has informed the second officer of her intention to terminate him. She said she feels like a suspension was not sufficient.
"The behavior we witnessed was unacceptable,"said Williams.
During Tuesday's news conference, Chief Williams also discussed an investigation into the social media posts of numerous officers. She said 72 officers were flagged for their social media activity.
Those officers received various levels of discipline, with some being put on leave and one officer fired.