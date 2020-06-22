Armor Jay Williams

Seven-year-old Armor Jay Williams went missing from 15th Ave. & Mohave St. on Monday, June 22 around noon.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Phoenix police say the 7-year-old boy who was missing since noon Monday has been found safe and reunited with his family. 

Seven-year-old Amor Jay Williams went missing after walking away from his home near 15th Avenue and Mohave Street on Monday, June 22 at around noon.  

This is the second Valley boy to go missing in the last two days. On Sunday, Mesa police put out an alert that they were looking for an 11-year-old boy who disappeared Sunday morning. He was last seen around 11 a.m. near University and Stapley drives in Mesa.

Police say the child, Henri Ramirez-Sanchez, left with a blue backpack that had clothes in it. When his family returned home, they noticed he left his cellphone but locked the home's main door. 

 

