PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Dive crews with the Phoenix Police Department are searching for the driver of car found in a pond Saturday morning.
Capt. Rob McDade with the Phoenix Fire Department said crews were called to Trailside Point Park in Laveen at about 2 a.m. for reports of a car submerged in the pond.
When they arrived a witness told them they saw the car drive into the pond.
McDade said it is unclear whether the driver is still in the pond.
Phoenix police dive crews are still searching for any sign of the driver.
Stay with azfamily.com for updates on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.