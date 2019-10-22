PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- A Phoenix police detective has been fired after he shared controversial posts on Facebook.
Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams announced Tuesday that detective Clinton "Dave" Swick was fired for social media posts that were flagged for being racist.
Williams added that a total of 72 officers were flagged for their social media activity. Nine other officers were suspended following their investigation.
Williams said her decision to let Swick go was "based on the number and the nature of the social posts."
This news comes just a week after several disciplinary review board hearings were held to discuss the punishments of the officers involved.
A federal lawsuit was recently filed against the City of Phoenix on behalf of a police sergeant who re-posted stories that some consider racially insensitive.
The Phoenix Law Enforcement Association released a statement regarding Swick's firing:
"The Phoenix Law Enforcement Association (PLEA) has a complete understanding of the position Chief Jeri Williams is in as the leader of the Phoenix Police Department and as an appointed employee of the City of Phoenix. However, we do not agree with the decision to terminate the employment of Officer Christopher Meyer and Detective Clinton Swick."
"PLEA is dedicated to its members, and we ensure that we carry our members' interests through until the end of all the processes that encompass employment with the City of Phoenix. An appeal hearing is in order, as the Discipline Review Boards for both Officer Christopher Meyer and Detective Clinton Swick recommended suspensions without pay that were on the lower spectrum of the discipline class. Neither Discipline Review Board, which are composed of community members and police employees, recommended terminating either Officer Meyer or Detective Swick."
Swick was one of the several officers who was fired by Phoenix police Tuesday.
In the same news conference, Chief Williams also announced officer Chris Meyer was fired after he was involved in a shoplifting call back in May 2019, which ended up in a videotaped confrontation that went viral.
Sgt. Daniel Beau Jones was also fired on Tuesday following two internal investigations, Phoenix police said.
But because Phoenix police say the criminal investigation is now underway, they will not say why Jones was fired.