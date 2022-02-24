PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Police Department announced Thursday that it is sending more specialty officers to patrol communities as they experience an increase in response times while an officer shortage continues.

Police say the program started last year with some specialty officers serving in a patrol capacity on a rotating basis. Now that the department is experiencing more emergency calls, it's stepping up to meet demand.

About 108 officers and 15 sergeants will be affected by the change. "The reallocation will support patrol while keeping investigations moving forward," said Chief Jeri Williams. She says the department is short about 400 officers.

PPD will reduce the number of community action officers. However, it also emphasized that neighborhood enforcement team officers will continue focusing on violent crimes and high-crime areas and that this change will not affect school resource officers. Phoenix police say other steps taken include implementing morning and night watch squads. Those officers will serve in the Desert Horizon, Mountain View, Maryvale, Estrella Mountain, and Cactus Park areas.

Phoenix police say they're also planning to explore other ways to work with the city's human resources to get new hires. Officials are working to put more civilians in areas that don't need to be staffed by sworn officers. For example, a new civilian investigator position is designed to help support detectives.

PPD says it expects the reallocation to take effect in the coming months and be complete by the end of May.