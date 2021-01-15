PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Emergencies on hold? Phoenix Police Department's 911 call center is incredibly understaffed. The City is having a hard time hiring and keeping employees.
A spokesperson told Arizona's Family they're about 75 dispatchers short. In a Phoenix City Council Public Safety and Justice Subcommittee meeting, District 5 Councilwoman Betty Guardado said her constituents told her it's been taking more than 30 minutes to get through to a dispatcher. "People are getting discouraged," said Councilwoman Guardado.
During the Wednesday meeting, the City of Phoenix HR Director Lori Bays brought recommendations from a workgroup that included dispatchers. They said the shortage had caused problems like employees being overworked and vacation time pushed back. Plus, the pay is less than the surrounding cities, but there is a lot more work.
"In some cities we compare with, they might have an average of 20 calls per day," said Bays. "In Phoenix, our dispatchers may take up to 200 calls on a busy day."
In the past year, the City has streamlined the hiring process; now, the workgroup and police department are focusing on recruitment to compete with other agencies. "We're looking into different things that can benefit people in this career because it is a career you're going to be giving a city almost 25 years. And in those 25-30 years, you're going to be helping so many people," said Phoenix Police Department Spokeswoman Sgt. Mercedes Fortune.
Despite the short staff, dispatchers like Wilechia Burns are proud to be working here. "It is very rewarding," said Burns. "To make a difference, you can see it right away."
The City hasn't been able to overstaff at the workgroup's request to give adequate time off. Councilmembers are also discussing a raise, but that requires additional approval. But for people like Burns, it's not all about the money. "To be a part of something bigger than yourself, that's rewarding," said Burns.