PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Police Department is praising one of its K-9s on social media after the dog's find led to a drug seizure and arrest earlier this week.
According to a tweet posted by the department, complete with photos of Jax and everything that was seized, the dog searched a car for illegal drugs on Monday near 29th Avenue and Bell Road.
Police say Jax sniffed out more than 32 grams of cocaine and 3 grams of meth, as well as more than 2,700 M30 pills. M30s are counterfeit oxycodone pills that are often laced with fentanyl.
On Monday K9 Jax searched a vehicle for illegal drugs, and his nose didn't let him down. The following items were found in the vehicle, and the suspect was arrested. $13,013 2,787 M30 pills 3.2 grams of meth 32.9 grams of cocaine A handgun#GoodBoyJax #GoodPoliceWork pic.twitter.com/i6B22OvrQp— Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) March 12, 2021
Police said the search started by Jax also uncovered more than $13,000 in cash and a handgun. The driver of the car was arrested, 41-year-old Adolfo Barreda.
Barreda has been charged with possession for sales of various drugs, possession of a firearm in the commission of a drug offense, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited possessor.