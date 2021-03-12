Phoenix PD K-9 officer, Jax
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Police Department is praising one of its K-9s on social media after the dog's find led to a drug seizure and arrest earlier this week.

According to a tweet posted by the department, complete with photos of Jax and everything that was seized, the dog searched a car for illegal drugs on Monday near 29th Avenue and Bell Road.

Police say Jax sniffed out more than 32 grams of cocaine and 3 grams of meth, as well as more than 2,700 M30 pills. M30s are counterfeit oxycodone pills that are often laced with fentanyl.

Police said the search started by Jax also uncovered more than $13,000 in cash and a handgun. The driver of the car was arrested, 41-year-old Adolfo Barreda.

Adolfo Barreda

Barreda has been charged with possession for sales of various drugs, possession of a firearm in the commission of a drug offense, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited possessor. 

 

