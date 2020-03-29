[WATCH: PROCESSION FOR FALLEN PHOENIX POLICE COMMANDER GREG CARNICLE]
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix police commander was killed and two officers were hurt in a shooting Sunday night at a home near 43rd Avenue and Pinnacle Peak Road. Phoenix police confirm Cmdr. Greg Carnicle was shot and killed in the line of duty.
According to Phoenix police, around 7 p.m. Sunday, several roommates at the home got into some sort of argument. The situation escalated and police were called. Carnicle and two of his officers were dispatched to the home. Once the officers were inside the home, the suspect opened fire and shot all three of them. Carnicle did not survive. The other two officers are expected to recover from their injuries.
Arizona's Family watched as tactical units ascended onto the neighborhood shortly after the shooting. Early Monday morning, Sgt. Mercedes Fortune said the suspect was pronounced dead after being shot by officers. Sources tell Arizona's Family that the suspect had fired multiple shots at the police drone flying over the area.
Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams spoke Sunday night about her colleague and friend Commander Carnicle. He is a 31-year veteran of the Phoenix Police Department. In fact, Chief Williams knew Commander Carnicle for 30 years and worked with him at the Maryvale Precinct. "Phoenix lost a true hero-- and that person is Greg Carnicle." Commander Carnicle is survived by his wife and four adult children. He was just months from retiring.
We’ve received notice that three @PhoenixPolice officers were injured in a shooting this evening. Our thoughts are with the loved ones of these officers and the entire Phoenix Police Department. Please keep these individuals in your thoughts.— Mayor Kate Gallego (@MayorGallego) March 30, 2020
I have no exact details on the condition of the 3 @PhoenixPolice officers who were shot tonight. My heart is with the families of the wounded and the women and men of the Departmet. Pray for @PhxPDChief Jeri Williams and her team. Godspeed— Col. Frank Milstead (@frank_milstead) March 30, 2020
Please take a moment to pray hard for the 3 @PhoenixPolice Officers seriously injured in a shooting tonight in north Phoenix.— Greg Stanton (@gregstantonaz) March 30, 2020
