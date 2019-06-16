PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)--The Phoenix Police Chief issued an apology on Sunday following accusations of misconduct during a shoplifting incident that went viral.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Phoenix police investigating after officers accused of misconduct]
Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams spoke with Arizona's Family to discuss the incident.
[WATCH: Phoenix Police Chief addresses controversial video, police misconduct allegations]
"I am disappointed. I'm sorry and I apologize to the family," Williams said during Sunday's interview.
"I apologize to the community. I apologize to the public because this is not the type of behavior you should see from a Phoenix police officer. Period."
Williams added that there also were "more facts to the story."
"On May 27, adults made the choice to go into a local business and steal items and commit a theft," she said.
"This is not what 2900 officers in the City of Phoenix are all about," Williams added.
Chief Williams first spoke about the incident in video posted on Phoenix police's Facebook page Friday.
[VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED: Phoenix police officers under investigation for alleged misconduct]
"We are all angry about this," Williams said Sunday. "We are all upset about this. This is not what should be happening."
According to police, the incident occurred on May 27. Cell phone video captured Phoenix police officers trying to take a family in to custody at an apartment complex.
Police said it all started when a couple's 4-year-old daughter took a doll from the Family Dollar Store at 36th Street and McDowell Road.
[MORE: Family to sue Phoenix PD for $10 million over officers' response to shoplifting incident, police respond]
Officers say the family drove off when they were confronted. Police then pulled them over at an apartment complex. That's where the family says officers got physical even though they didn't resist.
No one was arrested during the incident.
Williams said that none of the officers were wearing body cameras but cell phone video shows part of the confrontation.
Dravon Ames and Iesha Harper, the couple involved in the incident filed a $10 million notice of claim, against the City of Phoenix last Thursday.
The documents claim that Phoenix police officers engaged in police brutality and civil rights violations.
The claim said the incident happened on May 29 but police said it was on May 27.
[EXPLICIT: Notice of claim filed against Phoenix PD]
According to the claim, Dravon Ames and Iesha Harper, who is five months pregnant, didn't realize their child took a doll from the Family Dollar Store until they were in the car.
The family drove to an apartment complex near 32nd and Roosevelt streets, where their babysitter lived. A police car pulled up behind them with "no sirens or lights," court documents said.
The officers involved in the incident were reassigned while department investigates. Chief Williams said that she hasn't talked to the officers due to the investigation.
On Saturday, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego released a statement and stressed how appalled she is by the video.
[RELATED: Mayor Gallego announces Phoenix meeting about police misconduct allegations]
“I, like many others, am sick over what I have seen in the video depicting Phoenix police interacting with a family and young children. It was completely inappropriate and clearly unprofessional," said Gallego in the statement release."
Mayor Gallego is calling for a community meeting this Tuesday so people can voice their concerns.
The meeting will take place Pilgrim Baptist Church near 16th and Jefferson Streets at 6 p.m.
(3) comments
Commenter is someone who expresses an opinion or engages oneself in discussion related to any issue, he is the one who respond to an article or blog post. It is the commenter who makes isolated remark and an isolated remark is nothing but a “comment”. A person who writes comments (here, I believe we're talking about periodicals) is usually referred to as a ' columnist'. A commenter is someone who makes isolated comments. These days, the word most often refers to people who post comments on blogs and news websites. A commentator is someone who provides commentary. The term usually applies to professionals in sports broadcasting or television news. Commentators don’t just make one comment; commenting is what they do. The difference between these words corresponds to the difference between a comment and commentary. A comment is an isolated remark, while a commentary is a series of remarks, explanations, and interpretations[ohmy]
[spam][offtopic]
Guess ill be watching more channel 3 from now on.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.