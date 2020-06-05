PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams joined protesters in downtown Phoenix Friday as demonstrators gathered for a 9th night in a row.
Hours before Gov. Doug Ducey's 8 p.m. curfew was set to go into effect, crowds of peaceful protesters were seen gathering around Phoenix City Hall. The crowd swelled to several thousand, but when the curfew began, crowds were already dispersing. Shortly after 8, the streets of Phoenix were nearly empty.
Earlier, Police Chief Jeri Williams joined the rally and spoke to the crowd. "We hear you," she said. "We can't do this alone. We've got to do this together. If walking out in 106-degree weather with y'all means we're going to work together, we're going to work together."
Police Chief Jeri Williams speaks to protesters in downtown Phoenix:
Williams told the crowd the department will work to look at polices and make changes, but said she is asking for time. She also thanked Arizonans for demonstrating peacefully.
She tweeted: "Tonight I chose to walk and talk with peaceful demonstrators. They invited me to be with them as part of our ongoing meetings to find viable solutions to their genuine concerns. I’m confident our community can come together and be stronger."
The demonstrators have been demanding justice for George Floyd, who died while in police custody in Minneapolis in May. People at the rallies have been chanting, holding signs, and signing petitions for different causes. Many of them were wearing masks, still aware of the coronavirus pandemic.
"We've got Jeri Williams," said protest organizer, Ethan Turner. "She's out. She's walking with us. She heard us. There's officers walking alongside us, and I know they're talking to their colleagues. Everyone from the police force is starting to hear us. That doesn't mean we are going to stop. We aren't going to stop until things are enacted and changed."
Protesters feel heard after Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams marches with them:
Turner said organizers plan to continue having conversations with the chief to create change.
In Scottsdale, law enforcement seemed to be ready for any unrest, with police cars and Arizona National Guard vehicles standing by. There are multiple road closures in the area as officials prepare for protests this weekend. But things were calm in Old Town Scottsdale as well, with very few people out and about and almost empty streets after curfew.
The protests for the last few days have been peaceful, in contrast to last weekend, when rioters and looters caused millions of dollars' worth of damage in Old Town Scottsdale and downtown Phoenix. Hundreds were arrested in those protests.
On Friday evening, at the Phoenix protests, we spotted families with kids, and saw several people were handing out free food and water. Organizers say they feel like police and lawmakers are listening, and that they're making a difference.
People were also seen gathering outside Chandler Fashion Center for a demonstration.
Thousands of protesters just marched to the state capitol and they’re still flowing in. #azfamily #Phoenix #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/A5T2XjlTAK— Kim Powell (@KimPowellTV) June 6, 2020
Tonight I chose to walk and talk with peaceful demonstrators. They invited me to be with them as part of our ongoing meetings to find viable solutions to their genuine concerns. I’m confident our community can come together and be stronger. https://t.co/jDtuA3r447 pic.twitter.com/obL1ws4zoO— Chief Jeri Williams, Phoenix Police (@PhxPDChief) June 6, 2020
Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams is here tonight. pic.twitter.com/cRr3biz44D— Brittni Thomason (@BrittniThomason) June 6, 2020