PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – In the wake of nationwide demonstrations demanding that police departments address systemic racial inequalities, agencies all over the country have been taking a look at their processes and procedures. This includes the Phoenix Police Department and its nearly 3,000 officers.
On Thursday, Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams spoke with 3TV’s Javier Soto about an op-ed piece she wrote with City Manager Ed Zuercher last month.
“We’re trying to be better. We’re trying to give people something tangible to see that we’re actually listening to what they’re saying,” Williams said. “When things happen, we change, we adjust, we learn from it. This is a pivotal time in law enforcement where people are saying, ‘Enough is enough. Give us some tangible change.’”
She highlights several changes that have been made in recent months, as well as things that are still in the works.
“Instead of just standing by, waiting for things to happen, what we’ve done is we’ve made adjustments in several of our policies,” she said.
- Carotid control technique is no longer authorized
- Adjusted mandate for shooting at moving vehicles
- Added duty to intervene
- Added duty to render aid
- All line officers wear body cameras
- Department tracks how often officers draw weapons
- New city website for data on officer-involved shootings
- Building Office of Accountability and Transparency
- Releasing “critical incident” videos to public
“I think it’s important to let folks know that we hear you, that we’re towards it. But I’m not going to stand here and be hypocritical and say everything is perfect because it’s not,” she said.
Some members of the Phoenix Law Enforcement Association (PLEA), an organization that represents the city’s rank-and-file police officers, have questioned some of the changes and where they’re coming from. One recent article about investigations by the Police Standards Board on the PLEA website asks, “Who’s running the Phoenix Police Department?”
“I’m keenly aware of the sacrifices that my employees make every day,” Williams said. “I marvel – literally marvel – at the fact that they put this uniform on, that they go to work, that they take calls for service. … Our mission to ensure the safety and security each person in the community. … I see that in my employees every day.”
The changes here in Phoenix are part of a larger conversation, one Williams has been involved with at the national level. One question many are asking is why this is coming to a head now.
Williams said “powerful demonstrations” throughout the country like those in the wake of George Floyd’s death while in the custody of Minneapolis police have resonated like nothing before.
“Quite frankly, it really caused us to take a look at what we were doing and how we were doing it. The spotlight was on policing,” she said.
Williams also pointed out that police reform both here and nationwide is a work in progress.
“I’m hopeful that people see authenticity,” she said. “I’m hopeful that eventually people will give us a little bit of grace to get better and to really show folks what we’ve done. Transparency is critical. Transparency is key. And we’re going to step up to the challenge.”
RELATED PHOENIX POLICE DEPARTMENT STORIES