PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix Police Department said it's changing the way it trains recruits.
Starting Wednesday, recruits will begin using Versus headsets.
Cmdr. Jennifer LaRoque says the new technology will improve mental health, critical thinking and decision making for future police officers.
The headsets connect to an app that looks similar to a video game.
"Basically how you control that is not with your hands, but with your brain, and basically your brain sends out electricity, and through that it's basically able to control what the game is doing," said LaRoque.
You win the game by getting to what's called peak performance.
"....a balloon that goes up in the air, and it's not gonna go up in the air unless you get your brain at a very calm, relaxed state to where you're clear, and you're performing at peak," said LaRoque.
Officers hope this practice will teach recruits to stay calm in stressful situations.
"When officers are out, they're in critical situations that are dynamic and fast-moving. You're having to make decisions at a split second, and what makes that a good decision or a bad decision can be life-altering," said LaRoque.
She said the department has been working to get the headsets for a year and a half. It's part of their effort to shift training for recruits.
"It use to be a very militant-type training where you'd have a lot of screaming and yelling, and the reason we changed that is because we really want to see how people react to that," said LaRoque. "No. 1, we don't treat citizens that way, and what are we training the officers to do? And then second, we don't treat each other that way."
The department hopes to eventually incorporate the technology into training for officers already on the street.