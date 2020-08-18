PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Police Department released body-cam videos on Tuesday that shows the perspective of officers who arrested a man who died in their custody while in the back of a police SUV.

The body-cam video from one of the officers shows him running after 28-year-old Ramon Timothy Lopez, who investigators said stole a soda from a liquor store near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road around 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 4. Lopez runs into traffic on 51st Avenue and takes a drink from the soda while running. Lopez also throws some of the soda on the officer. He runs behind a pickup truck before the officer catches up to him and both hit the ground. Police said Lopez was resisting arrest so it took a couple of other officers to get the handcuffs on him. Once in custody, Lopez tried to bite and kick officers, police said. Due to his behavior, officers used a leg restraint to keep him from kicking.

Police said Lopez was on drugs at the time. The officers got the suspect into a marked patrol SUV. They drove him to a parking lot just west of 51st Avenue so that medical crews could check him out. When they got to the parking lot, Lopez was unresponsive in the SUV. Officers took him out of the SUV, "trying to wake him and provide him water," police said. Medics arrived and took over treating him. Lopez was taken to the hospital, where he later died. The Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office will determine how he died.

The Phoenix Police Department said the first officer who chased Lopez has 14 years' experience with the department. The other two officers have three and 10 years' experience.