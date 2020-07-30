PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Police Department released a body-cam video that shows what happened right before the officer opened fire on a man with a knife in June.

The video shows the officer arriving at the Asiana Market parking lot near 43rd Avenue and Union Hills Drive around 7:45 p.m. on June 14. She gets out of her police SUV and has her gun drawn as she sees the man, who has not been identified, with the knife in his right hand and a grocery bag in his left hand. He threatens people in the parking lot. The officer tells him to put the knife down, but he refuses.

The man puts the grocery bag down and walks toward the officer who then backpedals. He tells the officer to shut up and starts to swing his arms around, but the officer is about 8 feet away. He keeps walking toward the officer while she keeps telling him to drop the knife. He then tells her to shoot and said he'll kill her. The officer still has her gun drawn as he follows her around the SUV and she is backpedaling.

WATCH: Video shows man threatening Phoenix police officer before he is shot Cellphone video shows the scary moments between a suspect and a police officer during an officer-involved shooting in Phoenix.

After about a minute, things escalate when he takes big steps toward her and he refuses to put the knife down. She repeatedly tells him to put the knife down, but he just tells her to shut up. The man then runs toward the officer, and that's when she shoots him in the stomach. He falls to the ground and ends up on his back. She kicks the knife away from him and orders him to stay on the ground. He tries to get up but other police officers show up and put his hands behind his back. The man complains about how much pain he's in. Police said he was taken to the hospital.