PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix Police are investigating after a body was found by the road near 43rd and Highland avenues overnight.
Phoenix police spokesman, Sgt. Tommy Thompson says their officers arrived on scene around 5:30 a.m. Saturday to find the victim dead on the side of the road along 43rd Avenue. Investigators believe the person was killed by a vehicle that left the scene.
Travel is shut down on 43rd Avenue between Highland to Glenrosa Avenues while officers continue to investigate, said Thompson. There is no set time for the area to reopen.
No other details have been released at this time.
