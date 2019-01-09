PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Phoenix police are now reaching out to the community for help finding a suspect in the case of the vegetative Hacienda Healthcare patient who got pregnant and gave birth to a baby.
In a new press release Wednesday, police called the incident a "sexual assault."
They also announced they would hold a news conference about the case at 2 p.m. Wednesday. This will be the first time Phoenix police has held a press conference on this case. You can watch that LIVE right here on azfamily.com and on our AZFamily news app.
Hacienda Healthcare has fallen under nationwide scrutiny after a woman who had been in a vegetative state for years became pregnant and gave birth to a baby boy.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Woman in vegetative state gives birth at Hacienda HealthCare in Phoenix]
On Wednesday, Phoenix police released their first official details about the case.
Police said officers were were first called out to the Hacienda facility on Dec. 29 just before 4 p.m., on a call of an infant who had "coded."
When officers arrived "they found a woman in her 20s, who was incapacitated, who had delivered a baby. The baby was in distress. The woman and the baby were transported to a local hospital, and at this time, both the mother and the baby are recovering," according to police.
Because of the circumstances surrounding the incident, detectives from the Phoenix Police Department Family Investigations Bureau were called to the scene that evening, and they immediately began a sexual assault investigation.
Detectives have been working to identify a suspect in this case.
On Tuesday, investigators obtained and are testing DNA samples from men who work at the Phoenix nursing facility.
[RELATED: Phoenix PD obtain DNA samples from Hacienda HealthCare staff week after vegetative patient gives birth]
The former CEO of that facility has since resigned. Bill Timmons announced his resignation Monday. His resignation was unanimously accepted.
[RELATED: Hacienda Healthcare CEO resigns after vegetative patient gave birth]
Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the Phoenix Police Department Violent Crimes Bureau at 602-262-6141. If a caller wishes to remain anonymous, her or she can contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.
