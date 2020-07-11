PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities in Phoenix are asking for help finding two people that set a business on fire earlier this month.
On July 3 around 3:30 a.m., investigators say two people threw an incendiary device into a tire shop located at 15th Avenue and Hatcher Road in Phoenix.
Surveillance video shows them outside Perez Tires around 3:30 a.m. It's unclear who they are as they are wearing face coverings.
In the video you can see them lite a fire and then toss the flaming Molotov Cocktail at the business before taking off on foot. Investigators say they started two separate fires in vehicles in the parking lot.
Police say anyone that offers tips can earn up to $1000.00 cash for information that leads to an arrest.
Anyone with information can contact Silent Witness anonymously at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.