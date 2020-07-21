PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) – A Phoenix man is dead and detectives believe a woman he knew stabbed him.
It happened at about 8:30 p.m. Monday in a neighborhood just northwest of Central Avenue and Interstate 17. Officers responding to a report of an injured person found a 27-year-old man. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Sgt. Ann Justus of the Phoenix Police Department said detectives arrested a 33-year-old woman who knew the victim. Justus did not elaborate on how the suspect and the victim were acquainted. She also did not say what led investigators to the woman.
Police have not released the names of either the suspect or the victim.