PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police have arrested three suspects accused in a shooting at Encanto Park earlier this month. 

Police say the victim, a 33-year-old man, was taking photos in Encanto park when three teenagers approached him asking to their picture. 

A fight ensued and the teens, who were armed with handguns, shot the man and took off. 

He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Police say the suspects were identified by photos taken with the victim's camera. 

Officers arrested 18-year-old Ricardo Mendoza-Sanchez and 18-year-old Angel Ortega, along with a third suspect who is 17 years old. 

Two of the suspects were armed with handguns when they were arrested. 

All three face charges of aggravated assault and street gang activity.

 

