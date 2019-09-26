PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police have arrested three suspects accused in a shooting at Encanto Park earlier this month.
Police say the victim, a 33-year-old man, was taking photos in Encanto park when three teenagers approached him asking to their picture.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Phoenix photographer shot by his subjects in Encanto Park, police say]
A fight ensued and the teens, who were armed with handguns, shot the man and took off.
He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the suspects were identified by photos taken with the victim's camera.
Officers arrested 18-year-old Ricardo Mendoza-Sanchez and 18-year-old Angel Ortega, along with a third suspect who is 17 years old.
Two of the suspects were armed with handguns when they were arrested.
All three face charges of aggravated assault and street gang activity.