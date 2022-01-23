PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A traffic stop led to a drug bust for police after they found cash, drugs, and guns at a Phoenix home last week.
Police arrested 46-year-old Christopher Michael Onei Consales and 32-year-old Natasha Rae McMurrian following the bust. Police say they pulled the two over after they noticed their vehicle might have been related to drug incidents in the area. Police then found drugs in the vehicle. Officers then searched their home.
According to police, they found over $100,000 in cash, 45,000 fentanyl pills, 1,500 Xanax pills, nine guns, almost 5 pounds of fentanyl powder, five ounces of heroin, and a stolen motorcycle at the home.