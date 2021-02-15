PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police have arrested a 71-year-old suspect in connection to a shooting that left a 19-year-old dead in west Phoenix Monday afternoon.
It happened around 3:30 p.m. at a house near 69th Avenue, just north of Van Buren Street. Sgt. Ann Justus said when police responded to the shooting, they found the victim, 19-year-old Xavier Henriquez, with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition where he was later pronounced dead.
Justus said a man, who they later identified as 71-year-old Manuel De La Cruz-Rodriguez, told detectives that he saw two men on bicycles ride up to the victim just before the shooting and saw them ride away. Investigators say they were able to gather evidence that disproved his statement and developed probable cause to arrest him for second-degree murder.
Editor's note: This story has been updated to say that the victim was 19 years old. Phoenix police originally provided information that said the victim was 71.