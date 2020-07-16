Jordon Nez

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Phoenix police have made an arrest in a homicide that happened Thursday morning.

Just before 9 a.m., officers were called to an apartment near Northern and 19th avenues for a report that someone had been injured. When officers arrived, they found a man with what police describe as "fatal wounds." That victim has been identified as 21-year-old Grant Draper.

Detectives began to investigate what happened, and police say they later developed probable cause to arrest 28-year-old Jordon Nez who knew the victim.

Nez was booked into the Maricopa County Jail for one count of tampering with physical evidence and one count of second degree murder. 

 

