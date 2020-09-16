PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have arrested a suspect who they say stabbed a man to death in west Phoenix late Tuesday night.
Sgt. Ann Justus of Phoenix police said two men got into an argument just before midnight at a bus stop at the corner of 59th Avenue and McDowell Road. That's when one man stabbed the other and then took off. Police say they received several calls about a person in nearby backyards, but they were not able to catch him.
The victim, later identified as 35-year-old David Tovar, was able to make his way to the Circle K to get help. He was rushed to the hospital but was later pronounced dead.
After investigating, detectives were able to develop probable cause to arrest 22-year-old Tyler Soyka in connection to the stabbing. He has been booked into Maricopa County Jail on a homicide charge.