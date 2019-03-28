PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police have arrested a suspect in a deadly road rage shooting from early February.
According to court documents, 23-year-old Chantez Davis was arrested Tuesday for the Feb. 3 shooting.
[ORIGINAL STORY: PD: 1 dead, 2 others hurt following road rage shooting in Phoenix]
Documents state that Davis was in a white car with two other people when they were cut off by another vehicle with four people inside.
Witnesses told police that one of the men in the white car shot out the window of the car that had cut it off.
[PDF: Court documents for Chantez Davis]
Both of the people in the backseat of the car were stuck by the gunfire. One was killed and the other was injured, documents state.
Police were able to trace the bullet casings on scene to a handgun registered to Davis. Documents state that two of the victims identified Davis as the shooter.
Davis is being charged with one count of second-degree murder and four counts of aggravated assault.
