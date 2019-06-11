PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Phoenix police have arrested the suspect accused of killing a man at a nail salon in west Phoenix last week.
According to Phoenix police, Dwayne Tyjuan Jamerson is accused of allegedly killing 45-year-old Dung Tang inside Idol Nails and Spa on June 5.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Witness: Gunman laughed after shooting at Phoenix nail salon]
The incident happened at a strip mall near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road.
Police said Jamerson robbed the salon at gunpoint and then shot Tang.
Jamerson left the store with a purse, according to a witness. He also said the suspect was "laughing the whole time."
[WATCH: Witness speaks about trying to stop armed nail salon robber in Phoenix]
Jamerson was arrested on Wednesday. He has been booked into the Maricopa County Jail, charged with first degree murder, armed robbery, kidnapping and aggravated assault.
(14) comments
Man... This comment section went downhill real fast...
The Truth Hurts, why yes apparently it does. These fine people are early responding to the facts and reality of a POS that is black that is a criminal. Get over yourself its OK to state the obvious that does make a statement racist. You moron.
Obey laws- chiiiiiiillll. I donâ€™t know that guy
How come every comment at the bottom of every story is trash talking minorities. screaming WP nationalism, sounds like a bunch of Neonazis to me, it's 2019 grow TF up, america was built with the blood sweat and tears of immigrants after the land was stolen from the native Americans get over it.
The - Nobody's screaming and I haven't seen any "WP" (White power) in any comments or any Neonazi comments. What part of this country are you claiming was built with the "blood sweat and tears of immigrants"? And who are you to come in here telling other people what they can and can't say? It's 2019, time for you to grow the f*uck up.
Parent's fault- for giving their son such a name: "Tyjuan"? That's not a name of an astrophysicist.
Where's wayne kenoff? Betcha he knows this dude.
[scared]
Use your words, Robs! LOL.
Yaaaaawn, what was it you clowns were saying when I pointed out the news ALWAYS puts up a picture of murder suspects that are White but they sure try to avoid putting up pictures of Black murder suspects especially when the victim is not Black? Oh yeah, things like, "have you ever considered that they don't have a picture of him?". And so on... Ha. Listen folks, this is simply the picture they chose to use. They have others and have since day one. There are multiple video cameras in that little shopping center, I'm sure inside the nail salon as well, and many more along this loser's path to and from the murder site. They avoided putting his picture up for as long as they could, probably hoping that a quick arrest would be made and they wouldn't need to show a picture of a Black guy wanted for murder. The police probably went to his apartment and other known haunts with no success in finding the guy. Then, one of the detectives contacts his favorite journalist (or person in the biz) and let's her know they really need to catch this guy and ask if they'll run the picture in the hopes that someone in the public will turn him in or give good leads to his whereabouts. News media always doing their best to cover for the Black man's (and woman's) shortcomings and ways. They can cover for them all they want but they can't change the facts. The public would be safer and could implement preventative safety measures if the news would stop burrying the truth.
Hiiiii Daddy! How are you doing today, cutie? HWhite Power! Amirite? [tongue][love]
A great deal of your comment is speculative. Nevertheless the essence of your main argument, regarding your "conspiracy" of police and media "bias against whites", is still f**king **tarded.
Anlgn - This isn't a court room or a police report. Speculation is ok here. Have you considered that it's possibly you who does not know? You may want to look at your lack of knowledge and experience instead of what you assume mine is. I know what I'm talking about, you don't.
Hey Daddy!! I've had a rough day, being old and crippled has its ups and downs. Today, more does than ups. Now, back to you. Why are we beating this dead horse? You provide those numbers and facts, you say you are sitting on, and we'll all believe you.
