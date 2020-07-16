PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Phoenix police have made an arrest in a homicide that happened Thursday morning.
Just before 9 a.m., officers were called to an apartment near Northern and 19th avenues for a report that someone had been injured. When officers arrived, they found a man with what police describe as "fatal wounds." That victim has been identified as 21-year-old Grant Draper.
Detectives began to investigate what happened, and police say they later developed probable cause to arrest 28-year-old Jordon Nez who knew the victim.
According to court documents, Nez had several people over at his apartment in order to go to a job the following day. They spent the night drinking.
One of the men left the apartment at some point and fell asleep in his pick-up truck in the parking lot. He later awoke and was met by Nez in the parking lot, he was "was crying and telling him to not call the police," court paperwork says. When the man asked Nez for his cell phone, which he had left in the apartment, Nez handed him the phone at the door, blocking him from entering. The man noticed Draper on the floor of the apartment covered in blood and he called authorities.
When officers interviewed Nez, he told them he blacked out and woke in his bed in the apartment still wearing his clothes from the night before. He took a shower and then discovered Draper "covered in blood in his kitchen." He called his mother and his girlfriend, both told him to call the police... Nez tried to clean up the blood with a mop. It was only later, after he was confronted by the man looking for his phone, that Nez called police.
A second man told investigators that he had left the apartment around 3:30 a.m., but returned about an hour later. He was met by Nez at the front door "sweating and out of breath." Nez told the man there was a body in the apartment. Nez told him it was Draper and then threatened to kill him if he told anyone, court documents say. The man told investigators he didn't believe Nez's story and left to sleep in his car.
When officers arrived on scene they discovered Draper in the kitchen where he was pronounced dead.
Nez was booked into the Maricopa County Jail for one count of tampering with physical evidence and one count of second degree murder.