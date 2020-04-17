PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Phoenix police say they have arrested a suspect in connection with the discovery a man's body in the debris of an alley fire earlier this week.

At around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, Phoenix firefighters responded to a call about a fire in an alley near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road. After dousing the flames, and while cleaning up the debris after the fire, crews discovered the body of 41-year-old Mario Galindo. Police were able to track down Galindo's girlfriend, who told them that Galindo had been missing since Monday. She said he had been driving her Nissan Maxima.

Surveillance cameras near the alley where Galindo's body was found show a 2000 Chevy Tahoe entering the alley just before the fire. Police say the cameras showed some movement in the alley, and then the vehicle was not seen again.

On Thursday, officers patrolling an area near Van Buren Street and 35th Avenue spotted the Nissan Maxima that Galindo had reportedly been driving when he disappeared. Detectives set up surveillance on the vehicle and put a tracking device on it. Later, police watched as 35-year-old James Parenteau got into the driver's seat of the Nissan, drove it from the area, and parked in a nearby neighborhood. Shortly afterward, police approached him and took him into custody.

In a later interview, Parenteau told them that he, Galindo, and several others had been "doing drugs" in a hotel room when "the victim died while partying," according to the police report. Parenteau admitted to helping move Galindo's body from the hotel room and driving him to the alley, where "the plan was to dump the victim in the alley and light him on fire," states the police report.

Parenteau faces charges of arson, abandonment/concealment of a dead body, and theft of means of transportation. He was booked into the Maricopa County Jail and is being held without bond. His next court date is set for April 24.