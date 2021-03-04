PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police have arrested a suspect accused of robbing six banks across the state.
According to Brooke Brennan with the FBI Phoenix Field Office, 40-year-old Jeffrey Patterson was arrested on March 2 after police say he robbed a Chase Bank in Cave Creek. Brennan said Patterson was then connected to five previous robberies over the past month across the Valley and in Tucson:
- February 4, 2021, Wells Fargo Bank, 15760 North Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd., Scottsdale, AZ
- February 10, 2021, Chase Bank, 13602 North 7th Street, Phoenix, AZ
- February 16, 2021, Chase Bank, 4714 South Rural Road, Tempe, AZ
- February 18, 2021, Wells Fargo Bank, 1004 West Chandler Blvd., Chandler, AZ
- February 19, 2021, National Bank of Arizona, 5360 North La Cholla Blvd., Tucson, AZ
Brennan said in each instance, Patterson would enter the bank, contact an open teller, demand money and walk away. No one was physically injured in any of the robberies.
Patterson has been charged in a criminal complaint in federal court. The FBI does not provide mug shots.