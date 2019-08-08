PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have located and arrested a mother accused of abandoning a baby in a stroller in a Phoenix parking lot.
Police say that on May 18 at around 8 a.m., Miranda Jayn Bukus wheeled her toddler into the middle of an empty parking lot near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road. She then allegedly just walked away.
"While the young child was unattended, vehicles were driving by the stroller through the parking lot to and from neighboring businesses," stated the police report.
That's when a bystander noticed the child, took him to a safe location, and called police.
"Someone who was on their way to work, was walking by a pile of really, just debris, and among that debris was a stroller and inside the stroller was a little moving leg," said Phoenix Police Sgt. Vince Lewis.
Lewis said stroller appeared to be in a parking space in front of Subway, partially hidden under food wrappers and surrounded by other junk.
"The child was dirty and sitting in a diaper full of urine and wet pants," states the police report.
Surveillance video from Food City, which is located in the same shopping center, shows the child was with an unidentified woman earlier that morning.
The Department of Child Safety took custody of the child, and "no parent came forward for him," states the police report.
Officials took the boy to the hospital as a precaution. He wasn't hurt.
Police then began the search for the child's mother.
Bukus was finally located nearly three months later.
She was arrested Aug. 2 near 64th Street and Dixileta Drive in Cave Creek.
She's been charged with child abuse. Police say Bukus is homeless and an addict.
Off to Siberia....your one way ticket is waiting
Hard to believe something just like her or worse would find each and breed , yet they do. And find this world along with thier situations romantic, it seems . [censored]
nasty woman....pure trash. Tie raw pieces of meat around her and throw her in a cage of wild hyenas.....
