PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have arrested a man who they say shot and killed one of his family members at a home in west Phoenix Sunday evening.
Sgt. Mercedes Fortune with Phoenix police said the suspect, 38-year-old Juan Cazares-Lopez, shot the victim, 49-year-old Martin Lopez, during an argument at a home near 67th Avenue and Van Buren Street.
When police arrived at the house, they found Lopez with a gunshot wound and he was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Cazares-Lopez was seen driving around Lopez's home multiple times leading up the shooting by witnesses according to court records.
Cazares-Lopez's ex-girlfriend and Lopez's sister, told police that he had come to their home on May 23 and was harassing her and the rest of the family from outside the home. Lopez asked him to leave which he did.
According to court records, Cazares-Lopez returned the next day very upset and allegedly threatened to kill her, her daughter, and Lopez. He also threatened to burn the house down.
Fortune said detectives identified the suspect as a family member and developed probable cause to arrest Cazares-Lopez. He was booked into jail yesterday on multiple charges including first-degree murder, drive-by shooting and stalking.