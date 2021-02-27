Alexi Acosta

Police believe Alexi Acosta shot and killed a 17-year-old boy at Desert Sky Mall on Valentine's Day.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Police tweeted Saturday morning that they have arrested the person they believe shot and killed a 17-year-old boy at Desert Sky Mall on Valentine's Day. The Phoenix Police Department identified the suspect as 20-year-old Alexi Acosta.

Arizona's Family has reached out to the Phoenix Police Department for more information about Acosta and what led investigators to him.

Alejandro Martinez was killed in the Feb. 14 shooting. A 20-year-old also was shot. That man was expected to survive. Video recorded inside the mall and obtained by Arizona's Family showed the moments after the shooting.

Police believe a customer and a clerk at a kiosk were arguing over a pair of shoes right before the shooting. Investigators have not said how Martinez might have been involved.

 

