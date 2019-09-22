PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- Phoenix police have arrested a suspect in a crash that left a pregnant woman seriously injured.
The incident occurred near the area of 24th and Oak streets Sunday afternoon.
According to Sgt. Maggie Cox, 31-year-old Cory Vargo was driving northbound on 24th Street near Oak Street when he ran a red light.
Vargo crashed into a car driven by a 30-year-old man with a 27-year-old pregnant woman passenger.
Cox said both the 30-year-old man and the pregnant woman were ejected from their vehicle. The man suffered only minor injuries.
The woman was 9 months pregnant. She was rushed to a local hospital where she delivered the baby safely. She suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Vargo's vehicle spun out after that crash and also collided with another vehicle driven by a 55-year-old man. That man was not injured.
Cox said Vargo showed signs of impairment and was in possession of marijuana.
He was booked into 4th Avenue jail for drug possession. Additional charges may be added pending toxicology results.
Phoenix Police are on scene of a serious injury collision in area of 24th Street/Oak St. The intersection will be closed for investigation. Please use alternate travel routes. pic.twitter.com/ZUYOTt93Tf— Phoenix Police Department (@phoenixpolice) September 22, 2019