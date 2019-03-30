PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) – Police in Phoenix say they have arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting from earlier this year.
Phoenix Police Department spokesman Sgt. Jamie Rothschild said 22-year-old Robert Ruiz was located and arrested Friday for his involvement in a homicide in February.
Police say on Feb. 23, 32-year-old Joseph Deleon. was shot near a 7-Eleven convenience at 24th Street and McDowell Road. He later died from his injuries.
Officials say Ruiz is facing of first-degree murder, armed robbery with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault, theft, possible weapon by prohibited person, and disorderly conduct with a weapon.
