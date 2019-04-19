PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix man has been arrested after being discovered in the attic of a stranger's home last weekend.
According to court paperwork, Phoenix police were called to a home near 71st Avenue and Indian School Road around 11 a.m. last Saturday for a burglary call after the victim heard noises coming from the attic of the home.
When officers arrived, they found 19-year-old Adriel Luna-Rodriguez in the attic of the home.
According to court documents, officers shot pepper balls into the attic to try to flush out Luna-Rodriguez, but he was not complying.
Luna-Rodriguez was finally taken into custody after his legs fell through the drywall ceiling of the attic. He is being charged with criminal damage and criminal trespassing.
The victim said it will cost at least $5,000 to repair the damage Luna-Rodriguez caused to the home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.