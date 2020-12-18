PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)—A man has been arrested after reportedly shooting towards an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper on Friday morning.
The incident occurred just after midnight in the area of 27th Avenue just north of McDowell Road.
Phoenix Police Sergeant Maggie Cox, says a DPS trooper was doing a traffic stop when someone unrelated to the stop, shot at him from across the street. That person has been identified as 33-year-old Victor Manuel Zuniga.
Phoenix police and DPS arrived on scene and took Zuniga into custody.
Cox says Zuniga was booked into jail. He is facing aggravated assault and weapons violations charges.